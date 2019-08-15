Dong Zong under police probe after calls for it to be outlawed

CID Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters in Shah Alam August 15, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, August 15 — Federal police confirmed today it has launched an investigation into the United Chinese School Committees Association (Dong Zong) following calls for the Chinese educationist group to be banned.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed, who confirmed this, said Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit will handle the investigation.

“We have received six police reports made against Dong Zong on this matter to date,” he told a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters here.

However, Huzir said he could not confirm when Dong Zong members would be summoned to provide their statements but gave his assurance that it would happen in due course.

General view of the Dong Jiao Zong building in Kajang August 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad labelled the Chinese vernacular education group as “racist” over its opposition to the introduction of khat in national schools next year.

On August 13, Dr Mahathir said it is up to the police to decide whether Dong Zong should be banned.

Dr Mahathir said the organisation would be violating the law if it allegedly keeps on instigating and inciting communities against one another.

He also reiterated that Dong Zong was a racist organisation, claiming the group had never agreed with any federal education policies.

The prime minister said apart from the jawi calligraphy or khat issue, the group had also protested against the formation of Vision Schools (Sekolah Wawasan) for fear of Chinese students mixing with other races.

