KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The economic impact of trade disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and measures to improve the haj management system next year are among the key issues to be discussed on the opening day of the Second Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament today.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s official website, Datuk Dr Richard Rapu @ Aman anak Begri (GPS-Betong) is scheduled to ask the Economy Minister about the latest assessment of the impact of trade disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz on local industries, especially operating costs, and the national inflation rate for the second quarter of 2026 during the questions for oral answers session.

He will also ask about the contingency strategies under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) to ensure the Gross Domestic Product growth target remains sustainable in the event of a prolonged global economic recession.

Onn Abu Bakar (PH-Batu Pahat) will pose a question to the Prime Minister on measures to strengthen the Haj management system in 2027, particularly with regard to costs, the waiting period, and pilgrims’ welfare and health protection.

Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) will ask the Digital Minister whether the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance Bill currently being drafted will explicitly address the misuse of AI, including the creation of deepfake child sexual exploitation material, identity spoofing and the dissemination of explicit content without consent.

Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) will seek clarification from the Agriculture and Food Security Minister on the short-, medium- and long-term intervention measures that have been and will be implemented by the government to address the impact of the Middle East conflict on national food security.

Also on the agenda is the tabling of the Cybercrime Bill 2026 and the Road Transport Act (Amendment) Bill 1987.

The Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to sit for 16 days, until July 16. — Bernama