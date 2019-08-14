Lynas engineers urge Malaysians to put faith in science over misinformation

Anti-Lynas demonstrators rally in front of Parliament compound in Kuala Lumpur April 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The engineering and technical team of the Lynas Malaysia plant in Gebeng, Pahang asked Malaysians today to trust scientific experts instead of listening to anti-Lynas activists’ claims.

In a joint press statement today, 25 Lynas workers explained that the Australia-based Lynas Corp employed over 4,000 locals for their operations here, with 90 per cent of the jobs being semi-skilled, skilled and highly-skilled positions that are scarce in Malaysia.

“Our message to the people of Malaysia is simple. Please trust the scientific experts. Four independent reviews, including the 2018 Pakatan Harapan (PH) Executive Review Committee, found that Lynas Malaysia is low risk and compliant with applicable laws.

“The anti-Lynas activists do not rely on facts and scientific evidence. They rely on mis-information and they do not represent our local communities,” they said.

They added that the relentless assault against Lynas by activist groups such as Save Malaysia Stop Lynas (SMSL) would hurt their ability to provide livelihoods for their families.

SMSL is organising a rally this Sunday during which they plan on burning copies of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) general election manifesto.

Its lead campaigner, Tan Boon Teet, accused the PH administration of violating Promise 39 from the manifesto, in which it pledged to govern the country based on the principles of sustainability.

He said letting Lynas Corp remain in the country would contravene this directly.

Lynas Malaysia engineers and technical team said that they are working for a Malaysian-run high-tech company that brings jobs and economic opportunities for all Malaysians.

They added that the business is safe and Malaysians are the ones who will benefit from the company’s continued operation here which can contribute to the nation’s future.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has confirmed the government was dropping its requirement for Lynas to repatriate its water leach purification residue as a precondition for its licence renewal due by September 1.

Instead, the firm was directed to explore a permanent disposal site to treat its rare-earths processing residue.

The decision was a departure from the ruling coalition’s insistence shortly after winning the general election that Australian mining firm must remove its WLP residue from the country.