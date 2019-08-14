Air quality in Miri remains at hazardous level as on noon today

Firemen battle a wildfire in Pulau Bruit in Mukah August 10, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 ― The air quality in Miri, Sarawak continues to be at hazardous level as of noon today.

According to Malaysian Air Pollution Index (APIMS) data, an Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 361 was recorded at an air surveillance station located at the Miri Industrial Training Institute (ILP) while another station in Miri registered an unhealthy reading of 126.

At Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Baram 2, Miri the API reading dropped to very unhealthy level of 270 as compared to 307 as at 1pm yesterday.

Air quality in Sri Aman rose to very unhealthy level at 245 compared to the average API readings of between 101-200 yesterday.

An update of the haze situation across the country showed one area registered hazardous API reading, two areas registered very unhealthy level, one at unhealthy level while 63 areas recorded moderate API readings.

The Air Pollution Index (API) reading of 0-50 shows good air quality; 51-100 (moderate); 101-200 (unhealthy); 201-300 (very unhealthy) and over 300 (hazardous).

The public can refer to the Department of Environment (DOE) website or download the MyIPU smartphone app on 'Google Play' to get hourly API readings. ― Bernama