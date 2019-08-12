Robbers blow up three ATMs, escape with RM300,000 in Perak

Police said based on initial investigations, the bank had loaded RM300,000 into that ATM yesterday evening. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 12 — Robbers blew up three Auto-Teller Machines (ATM) at a bank in Jalan Haji Mustafa Raja Kamala here today but only managed to escape with RM300,000 from one of them.

Muallim police chief Supt Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, when met by reporters at the scene, said the incident happened at about 6.30am.

“Two other ATMs and a CDM (cash deposit machine) were only damaged in the blast which also shattered the glass panels of the room where the machines were kept.

“There were also traces of chemicals in the parking lot, believed to be explosive substances. We also found three drops of blood that are likely due to injury to one of the suspects during the explosion,” he said.

Wan Kamarul, however, said the actual amount taken could not be ascertained yet and that they had called the Forensics Unit at the Ipoh police headquarters to assist the investigations. — Bernama