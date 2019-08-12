Dr M assesses storm damage in Langkawi’s Pantai Tengah (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali visit Pantai Tengah in Langkawi August 12, 2019, in the aftermath of a storm caused by Typhoon Lekima on August 9. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, Aug 12 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad took time check on the destruction along Pantai Tengah here, which was severely affected in the Typhoon Lekima storm disaster on Friday.

Although his programmes in Langkawi today are packed, Dr Mahathir drove a Lexus SUV himself to see with his own eyes the destruction caused by the storm.

The prime minister was accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohammad Ali.

PM @chedetofficial dan isteri Tun Dr Siti Hasmah meninjau keadaan sekitar Jalan Tengah antara kawasan yang teruk dibadai ribut di Langkawi Jumaat lalu. pic.twitter.com/8IqJouzO3t — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) August 12, 2019

Dr Mahathir, who is also Langkawi MP, spent about 15 minutes at the location.

Uprooted trees had been cleared away but damage involving business premises were still visible throughout the area.

On Friday, strong winds and a thunderstorm hit the area at about 7.45pm causing damage to business premises, uprooting trees, some of which hit vehicles, and leaving electrical cables lying on roads. — Bernama