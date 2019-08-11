Police reveal what happened in deadly road rage incident near Sungai Besi toll plaza

Police have arrested the driver, a Chinese man aged 40, and his 36-year-old wife. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The motorist who attacked another driver with a baseball bat during a road rage incident near the Sungai Besi toll plaza was killed after the latter drove into him while trying to flee, police disclosed today.

According to a preliminary investigation report, the incident occurred yesterday after the deceased drove his car into the suspect’s vehicle and triggered a chase involving both that eventually ended at an intersection in Bandar Baru Bangi.

Both drivers then alighted to confront each other but other motorists who stopped at the scene de-escalated the situation and the two eventually returned to their cars.

“However, the deceased was dissatisfied and returned from his car with a baseball bat and hit the front of the suspect’s car.

“The suspect then drove his car forward hurriedly and hit the deceased. The victim was pinned between the suspect’s car and the road divider,” the Selangor Criminal Investigation Department said in its report.

The deceased, a 29-year-old Malay man, was brought to the Nilai Medical Centre for treatment but did not survive.

Police have arrested the other driver, a Chinese man aged 40, and his 36-year-old wife.

The case was opened against under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Videos of the incident have also been shared across social media, with some commenters focusing on the race of the two drivers involved.