Couple in Bangi fatal road rage incident remanded for seven days

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Police have remanded a couple to facilitate investigations into the death of a 29-year-old man with whom they had earlier argued with over a minor accident.

The remand order until Aug 17, against the husband 40, and wife 36, was issued by Magistrate Nor Afidah Idris at the Kajang Court, today.

The couple were seen arriving in court at about noon in separate vehicles.

Initial police investigations revealed that a minor accident occurred at the Sungai Besi toll plaza heading south along the PLUS highway when the victim’s car had rear-ended the suspects’ vehicle.

The vehicles kept tail-gating each other until they stopped at an exit after the Bandar Baru Bangi junction.

“A fight broke out between both the drivers but other road-users then managed to intervene and diffuse the situation. Both drivers then returned to their respective vehicles.

“However, the victim, who was still upset, alighted from his car with a baseball bat. He then swung and kept hitting the front portion of the suspect’s car.

The suspect, in a state of panic, accelerated his vehicle causing the victim to be pinned between the car and the road divider.

The victim was later taken to the Nilai Medical Centre but was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama