Education Ministry: 329 schools, educational institutions across seven states damaged in freak storm

A man examines his house that was damaged in a storm in Kampung Alor Cina Tualang in Pokok Sena August 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 — The effect of Typhoon Lekima yesterday, caused damage to 329 schools and educational institutions in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Pahang and Terengganu.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) in a statement today said, losses were estimated at RM20 million and action is being taken to repair the damage.

“The ministry is channelling emergency provisions to the State Education Department, District Education Office, Polytechnic Education Department, Community Colleges and the related agencies so that immediate remedial action can be taken,” the statement said.

According to the MoE as at 5pm today, 115 schools, three quarters complex, a training institute and two public higher education institutions were affected in Kedah.

In Penang 101 schools, four quarters complex and two training institutes were damaged while 58 schools were affected in Perlis.

The storm was also reported to have hit 32 schools and a higher education Institution in Selangor; seven schools and a training institute in Terengganu; a public higher learning institution in Perak and a school in Pahang.

Heavy rains and strong winds last night, uprooted trees, tore off roofs, caused damage to public facilities and resulted in traffic congestions in several parts of Penang, Perlis and Kedah.

The storms were believed to be the effect of Typhoon Lekima that had hit Taiwan and parts of China.

In Penang, it was reported that 300 trees were uprooted and 71 victims were being sheltered at three relief centres. However, no fatalities were reported.

A check by Bernama at 8pm today found the three relief centres at the Kuala Juru Mosque and Kafa Kuala Juru Hall in Seberang Perai and another at the Hashim Yahya Mosque on the island, still opened to victims whose houses have been damaged in the storm. — Bernama