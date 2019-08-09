What SD? Selangor PKR reps claim unaware of pledge to oust MB Amirudin

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari attends an event in Shah Alam August 8, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Selangor PKR assemblymen have said today they are unaware of any statutory declaration seeking a no-confidence vote against Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

Bukit Melawati assemblyman Juwairiya Zulkifli when contacted by Malay Mail said she came across news reports of the statutory declaration, but added she has never heard of it.

“To my knowledge, I have never heard of this. There is no such thing,” she told Malay Mail.

Similarly, Lembah Jaya assemblymen Haniza Mohd Talha, who is also the party women’s wing chief, denied knowledge of the declaration.

“Not heard of the statutory declaration,” she said by forwarding the Selangor Paktan Harapan (PH) leaders joint statement backing Amirudin via a text message.

Meanwhile, Sementa assemblymen Dr Daroyah Alwi said that there is no vote of confidence against the mentri besar, while Subang assemblyman Wong Cheng said that he does not know anything about the Selangor crisis.

Despite all the Selangor PH leaders yesterday pledging their support to Amirudin in a joint statement, Malaysiakini today reported that a PKR operative in Selangor has claimed that there are sufficient statutory declarations to show that Amirudin has lost the confidence of the state assembly.

The PKR member, who declined to be named, told the online news portal that the coup would be supported by at least nine PKR assemblymen, 16 from DAP, eight from Parti Amanah Negara, and three from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

This adds up to a total of 36 assemblymen, more than the 29 needed for a simple majority to oust the mentri besar.

The online news portal also reported that the move against Amirudin was primarily due to the alleged mismanagement of Selangor’s welfare programmes dubbed Inisiatif Peduli Rakyat.

The news portal also said that the source showed an unsigned statutory declaration for an assemblyman, which pledged support for Ijok representative Idris Ahmad to take over as mentri besar.

Idris, who is believed to be the preferred choice of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, cropped up as the potential mentri besar after Amirudin took the post from his mentor and PKR deputy president Azmin Ali after the last general election.

Idris could not be reached by Malay Mail for clarification at the time of writing.

The news portal reported that the alleged conspirators made their move to oust Amirudin following his alleged clash with Selangor state assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim over the unilateral conversion Bill as the coup would not work without DAP’s support.