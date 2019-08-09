Missing Irish teen: CID team checks phone logs, email exchanges made from Seremban resort

A member of a Malaysian rescue team takes part in a search and rescue operation in a forest for the missing 15-year-old Franco-Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 9, 2019. — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 9 — The Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is looking through phone records and email exchanges made from The Dusun resort here, where Irish teenager with specials needs, Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, has been missing for six days after arriving for a two-week holiday.

Negri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman said that investigators from the CID team are in the midst of scrutinising every incoming and outgoing communication made from the resort as part of their investigations.

“Yes, we are checking all phone records and emails made from the resort.

“Whatever communication... Our CID team are going through it,” he told reporters this evening during a press conference at the Pantai police station here.

Irish teenager Nora Quoirin disappeared during their stay at The Dusun a tropical rainforest resort in Seremban, 63-km south of Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Lucie Blackman Trust

Bukit Aman CID chief Datuk Huzir Mohamed was also earlier spotted at the Pantai police station and the resort where a temporary search and rescue operation base has been set up.

Zakaria pointed out that the CID team was roped in from day one, where they were initially assisted by officers from the state headquarters. However, the federal police have now been roped in as the search and rescue operation intensifies.

“From day one, the CID team from the state level has been assisting us... They were brought in every day.

“As the days go by, we have intensified it by roping in the CID team from Bukit Aman,” he said, adding that even Interpol is assisting investigations.

A policeman hands a poster to a motorist bearing a portrait of the missing 15-year-old Franco-Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin during a search and rescue operation in Seremban August 9, 2019. — AFP pic

Meanwhile, Zakaria said the police have also checked with the Immigration Department and found that there were no records to suggest Nora Anne had left the country.

He said Nora Anne’s parents, Sebastian Quoirin and Meabh Quoirin, flew to Malaysia from two separate destinations.

“The father arrived with Nora Anne and her siblings from London while her mother came from Singapore.

“Both of them arrived at KLIA Terminal 3 within a 30-minute difference,” he said.

The aluminium window at The Dusun resort, from which Nora Anne Quoirin is said to have exited. — Picture courtesy of police source

To a question if the glass window which Nora Anne exited from could be opened from outside, Zakaria said: “If it was not locked from the inside, it can be opened from the outside.”

However, police investigations so far have not established if the aluminium glass window was locked when Nora Anne went missing.

Yesterday, the police confirmed that Nora Anne had exited the resort from the aluminium glass window, and subsequently, several sets of fingerprints were found.

Police said the forensics team is still trying to establish if the fingerprint samples could belong to a criminal or an outsider.

Members of a rescue team continue to search for the missing 15-year-old Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 9, 2019. — AFP pic

MORE TO COME