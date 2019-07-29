MB: Selangor govt in strong financial position

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari speaks during the state assembly meeting in Shah Alam March 25, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 29 — The Selangor government is in a healthy financial position, recording reserves totalling RM2.38 billion in the first six months of the year, the state assembly was told today.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said this was through the receipts of the Consolidated Revenue Account, Consolidated Trust Account and Consolidated Loan Account.

“However on June 30, 2019, the balance of the state government’s Consolidated Fund saw a decrease of 16.3 per cent, or RM467 million, namely from RM2.84 billion to RM2.38 billion — when compared to the same period in 2018.

“The state government’s reserve balance as of December 31, 2018, was RM2.1 billion,” he said during the assembly sitting.

Amirudin (PKR-Sungai Tua) was responding to questions from Elizabeth Wong (PKR-Bukit Lanjan) and Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PAS-Sijangkang) on the state government’s latest financial performance.

“As of December 2019, the state government has projected management expenditure and development expenditure totalling RM2.64 billion and a revenue target of RM2.2 billion, with the deficit defrayed through the Consolidated Revenue Account. — Bernama