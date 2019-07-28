Kit Siang: Will Umno agree to keep Dr M for full term, after calls to reject leaders with DAP ties?

Lim Kit Siang speaks at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today called out Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today for contradicting statements he made in regards to Umno rejecting cooperation with leaders who are in “cahoots” with DAP.

Lim was referring to a statement made by the Umno president that the party will reject any offer to cooperate with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as long as he has any kind of ties with DAP.

“Ahmad Zahid has become a classic case of a political leader whose statements frequently boomerang on him. His latest and second smacking of PKR president again had this boomerang effect on himself.

“Zahid may suffer from short-term memory. It was only a week ago that Zahid insinuated that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was a stooge of DAP,” he said in a statement today.

Lim pointed out that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had yesterday said that his party will work to keep Dr Mahathir as prime minister for the full term, denying any handover of power to Anwar as agreed by the Pakatan Harapan consensus in January 2018.

“What a political comedown — from expecting to kick ‘DAP stooge Mahathir’ out as prime minister to “working to keep Mahathir for the full term.

“I must congratulate Umno and PAS leaders for their inability to see the irony and contradiction they have trapped themselves, but that is another story.

“I want to ask Zahid whether he will now obey the PAS president’s new line to work to keep Dr Mahathir as prime minister for the full term,” Lim questioned.

Lim suggested that Ahmad Zahid heed the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who said in an interview before his installation on Tuesday that he wants to see a Malaysia whose citizens are united and live in a peaceful, stable and harmonious country.

“I fully support the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s hopes.

“Would Zahid also support the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s aspirations?

“If so, is Umno under Zahid prepared to declare that the misuse of Islam to support thievery, corruption, intolerance, bigotry, lies and falsehood is totally against the Malaysian Dream to unite Malaysians to build a top world-class nation respected and admired by the world?” he asked.