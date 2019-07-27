Socso develops ‘job portal’ to help job seekers find employment

Once Socso’s online service is up and running, users only need to fill in certain information before a list of suitable jobs will be displayed. — AFP pic

ALOR SETAR, July 27 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) is in the midst of developing “Job Portal”, its new online service, as part of efforts to help job seekers to find suitable employment.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the system, to be fully operational in October, would be able to help more than 50 per cent of the individuals looking for employment.

Once it is up and running, users only need to fill in certain information before a list of suitable jobs will be displayed.

“Yes, there are many other portals are like that, but our system is different and better than the existing ones. Many parameters are provided in this system, for example, the type of jobs, location, qualification and type of training required by job seekers,” he told reporters after the launch of Kedah Socso’s employment insurance scheme (EIS) job carnival 2019 here today.

The carnival, officiated by Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar, involved employers from various sectors.

Mohammed Azman said Socso would also provide guidance to low-skilled job seekers by helping them to prepare resume, counselling and finding suitable employers for them.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz said the carnival held today was a good initiative to introduce EIS to Socso contributors who lost their jobs.

“As of July 12 this year, Socso has received 23,284 applications for EIS benefits and out of the total, Kedah recorded 1,167 cases.

“Through Socso’s various efforts, as of July 15, a total of 13,823 cases have been successfully resolved (with reemployment). The achievement has been remarkable as a result of the commitment of all Socso personnel and officers,” he said. — Bernama