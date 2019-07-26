11 reasons why ten Umno Youth, NGO reps want AG to step down

Umno Youth exco Muhammad Faiz Hashim speaks to the press during a protest against Attorney General Tommy Thomas in front of the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Umno Youth and Gerakan Tuntut Malaysia (Tuntut) today demanded the resignation of Attorney General Tommy Thomas during a small protest outside the National Mosque after Friday prayers today.

The group of less than 10 protesters, led by youth wing exco Muhammad Faiz Hashim and Tuntut chairman Azlan Abu Bakar gave 11 reasons why Thomas should step down, including the alleged interference in the inquest for slain firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

“He has also dropped the corruption charges against His Honourable Lim Guan Eng even though court proceedings were being conducted and witnesses had given their statements in court. He has clearly turned his back on the rule of law.

“Tommy Thomas had also failed to give appropriate advice to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Council of Rulers on the impact and consequences of signing the Rome Statute and the International Criminal Court, which can disrupt the Malay royals.

“As the Attorney General, Thomas clearly did not respect the decision of the Council of Rulers and the Malaysian government when he criticised the Cabinet’s decision in a public forum and insulted the Council of Rulers,” said Muhammad Faiz.

Other allegations against Thomas include the dropping of high profile cases, including the acquittal of the employer of murdered Indonesian domestic helper Adelina Lisao and the release of Kim Jong-nam’s murder suspects.

The group also voiced its unhappiness over the latest incident involving an Indonesian domestic helper who accused her employer, Perak DAP executive councillor Paul Yong, of raping her, among others.

Azlan also urged Thomas to look into the homosexual sex video scandal which implicates Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

He then added that Tuntut, together with Umno, will hold a nationwide roadshow to explain to the public why they believe Thomas is not qualified for his position.

“We are not against the government. We support the government and we understand that this is a new government. We wanted to give them a chance but when it comes to the Attorney General, it has been one mistake after another.

“So we want Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to sack Thomas or for Thomas to step down,” Muhammad Faiz told reporters after his rally.