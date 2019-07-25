Bomb threat at KL court complex, Najib’s SRC trial halted

Police cordon off the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex with yellow tape following a bomb threat July 25, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — A bomb threat made at the court complex here forced the building to be evacuated, disrupting ongoing hearings including Datuk Seri Najib Razak's corruption trial over RM42 million of SRC International funds.

After the threat was received at 12.30pm, authorities ordered an immediate clearout of the complex, with evacuees now assembled at the main entrance.

“Sentul district police received a call of the possibility of a bomb placed in the courthouse.

“Police are currently at the scene,” said a police source.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner S. Shanmugamoorthy is already on site.

Shanmugoorthy told reporters later that the Taman Tun Dr Ismail police station received an anonymous phone call from a man at about 11am.

“We couldn't recognise who he was. He didn’t introduce himself but relayed information, claiming a bomb was in court. That is all,” he said without elaborating further.

He said the police Bomb Disposal Unit and other experts are combing through the court now.

About 100 people are assembled outside the court complex’s lobby.

The main entrance into the building has been sealed. Access into the court compound is also restricted.

MORE TO COME