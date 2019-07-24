Police detain foreign woman in Sabah, seize syabu worth RM275,000

The 32-year-old suspect who had no legal documents was arrested by members of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters July 24, 2019. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KOTA KINABALU, July 24 — Sabah police arrested a foreign woman and seized 5947.27 grammes of syabu worth RM275,000 during a raid at a house in Bandar Siereanear here yesterday.

Sabah Police Deputy Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said that during the midnight operation, the 32-year-old suspect who had no legal documents was arrested by members of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters.

“Police entered the unlocked house and found the woman in a room. They also found a box in a bag with Chinese tea packets containing crystals, believed to be syabu, weighing 507 grammes.

The also inspected a vehicle that was parked at the premises and discovered five packages containing syabu crystals weighing 5,440.27 grammes.

They were hidden in several parts of the vehicle, Zaini said.

He said the initial investigations found that the suspect had obtained the drug supply, believed to be for the local market, from a foreigner. — Bernama