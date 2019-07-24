IGP says Farhash Wafa’s arrest followed the law

IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said the arrest of PKR Perak chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak to assist investigations into the sex video scandal which allegedly implicates a minister recently should not be questioned as it was lawful. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MELAKA, July 24 — The arrest of PKR Perak chairman, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak to assist investigations into the sex video scandal which allegedly implicates a minister recently should not be questioned as it was lawful, said Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the decision to arrest him was made by the investigation team, and that they are entitled to call up or arrest any individual in the course of the investigations.

“I do not allow the police to do as they like or abuse people. I don’t see this arrest as not fair.

“These are political accusations and I don’t want to be involved in politic polemics with any parties, either from the government or the other side,” he told reporters after opening the 90th Senior Police Officers Association (PPKP) and the Junior Police Officers´ Association (PPRP) Conference 2019 here today.

Abdul Hamid was commenting on a statement made by Farhash, who is also the political secretary of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, questioning his four-day remand in connection with the sex video probe.

Commenting further, Abdul Hamid urged all parties to give space to the police to investigate the case as it was still under investigation and any action taken or decided could not be made in a hurry.

“The current investigation is ongoing and not completed yet. Every action needs to follow procedures without pressuring anyone,” he said, adding that the completed investigation papers would be submitted to the Attorney-General Chambers for further action.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said he had lodged a police report against Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Nor Adam for calling him a ‘liar’ in connection with the investigation into the spreading the controversial sex video, saying it was unacceptable.

“All parties are entitled to issue statements on this issue but I cannot accept accusations saying the IGP lying,’ he added.

In another development, Abdu Hamid said he hoped the government would expedite allowance adjustments for the force, which includes housing allowance, general duties incentive payment, and annual salary increments.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police should be given the recognition to enjoy the same allowance benefits as other civil servants in government agencies or departments.

He said he also understands the financial constraint faced by the government as it involves a big allocation but hopes the lower-ranked police personnel’s salaries, logistics and requirements will be given priority. — Bernama