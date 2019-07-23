Solar industry can generate more jobs in Malaysia, says minister

Yeo said currently, the solar industry is not only focused on the installation of solar panels on commercial buildings, but also on factory premises. — TODAY pic

SHAH ALAM, July 23 — The Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) is confident that the solar industry will be able to create more jobs in the country.

Minister Yeo Bee Yin said more than 54,300 Malaysians have been working in related fields in the industry since 2011.

“In line with the government’s aim to provide sustainable solar energy, we have been creating jobs in the industry," she told reporters after attending the launch of “Malaysia's Largest Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Project” under the net energy metering (NEM) scheme by Goodyear Malaysia Bhd (Goodyear).

Also present was Ramon Le, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s director of Manufacturing Operation, Asia Pacific.

Yeo said currently, the solar industry is not only focused on the installation of solar panels on commercial buildings, but also on factory premises.

“This has been done by Goodyear, who had installed solar panels on its factory premises as a step towards reducing its carbon footprint as well as ensuring a more environmentally-friendly future.

“It will also help the company to reduce electricity consumption and cut down its electricity bills," she said.

Meanwhile, Le said Goodyear had installed 6,680 solar panels, which are connected to six low voltage substations capable of generating 2.5 megawatts not only for the manufacturing plant, but also for the office building and the warehouse.

He said the panels were made from 375W Bifacial Monocrystalline Perc Double Glass Solar Modules, capable of reducing 1.98 million kilogrammes in carbon emissions annually for 25 years.

The NEM scheme is a solar PV initiative by MESTECC to encourage Malaysia’s renewable energy uptake. — Bernama