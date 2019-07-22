Azmin makes courtesy call on Perak MB

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the press after visiting Felcra residents at the Dewan Besar Seberang Perak, Kampung Gajah July 22, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 22 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today paid a courtesy visit to Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here.

The PKR deputy president arrived at Ahmad Faizal’s office on level two of the building at about 9.45am.

Mohamed Azmin spent about 30 minutes there before attending an engagement session on the 12th Malaysia Plan formulation with the Perak government at the operations room on the ground floor of the building.

After the two-hour engagement session, Mohamed Azmin attended a gathering with about 500 civil servants at the Banquet Hall on the same floor.

In the afternoon, he is scheduled to attend a gathering with the Felcra Seberang Perak community at Dewan Besar of Felcra Bandar Seberang Perak. — Bernama