Backing Anwar, six PKR state leaders urge peers to set aside ‘future PM’ feud

Kedah PKR chief Datuk Johari Abdul speaks during a press conference at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya July 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, July 19 — Led by Kedah PKR chief Datuk Johari Abdul, five other state party leaders called on their colleagues to stand solidly behind their president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who has come under fire from allies over a sex scandal conspiracy.

The six state party leaders urged the rest of their PKR peers to unite and focus on delivering the Pakatan Harapan election promises instead of attacking each other over the prime ministerial succession plan.

“We are confident that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is a leader who will keep to the promises made to the people in the last general election, and we will stand by him to ensure all the promises are fulfilled,” the six said in a joint letter.

MORE TO COME