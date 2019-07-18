Special programme to let illegal immigrants return home voluntarily kicks off next month, Muhyiddin says

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said immigrants who commit offenses such as overstaying and not having valid travel documents are allowed to return to their home countries with certain conditions through the programme which will last until December 31. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — The Back for Good Programme will be implemented from August 1 to provide opportunity for foreigners who commit an offense under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) to return home voluntarily.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said immigrants who commit offenses such as overstaying and not having valid travel documents are allowed to return to their home countries with certain conditions through the programme which will last until December 31.

“Compound payment of RM700 will be charged to foreigners who want to participate in this program,” he told a news conference on the implementation of the programme here today.

Foreigners involved are required to bring valid travel documents such as passports and emergency travel certificates as well as tickets for return to their home country within seven days, he said.

“The only programme involving Peninsular Malaysia is fully implemented by the Immigration Department without the involvement of a third party vendor or agent,” he said. — Bernama