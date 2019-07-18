Anwar says unfazed by rumours Azmin may stand between him and PM’s post

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim dismissed speculation that his deputy could be an obstacle to him becoming prime minister, saying he has the necessary backing from Pakatan Harapan to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Commenting on talk that the ongoing sex video scandal implicating Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was part of a larger conspiracy for the government’s top post, he described such rumours as a non-issue.

“I have the numbers, the support of Pakatan Harapan MPs and the prime minister, so it’s not fair to me or Azmin to say otherwise.

“What we want to express is our disgust at the gutter politics being played now,” he said in the lobby of Parliament today.

This morning, 23 members of the PKR central committee openly rebuked Anwar in a joint statement for suggesting Azmin should resign as the economic affairs minister if the sex videos are genuine.

