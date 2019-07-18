After IGP’s statement on sex video producer, Azmin expresses gratitude on Twitter

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s tweet came moments after the IGP’s official statement hinting that the police have closed in on the identity of a politician, alleged to be behind the sex videos. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has in many instances kept both journalists and political observers on the edge of their seats when it comes to his coded one or two-liner Twitter retorts, especially in the face of intense infighting in PKR.

Today was no exception, when the Economic Affairs Minister tweeted a mere: “Alhamdulillah syukur” (Alhamdulillah, grateful), via his Twitter handle Mohamed Azmin Ali @AzminAli.

His tweet came just moments after the Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, released a statement, hinting that the police have closed in on the identity of a politician, alleged to be behind several sex videos implicating Azmin.

Abdul Hamid though not explicitly naming anyone, said that the leader of a political party, had spent ‘hundreds of thousands of ringgit’ for the videos.

He said that the money was spent with the aim of tarnishing a certain leader’s reputation.

“The result of PDRM’s investigations revealed that there is a notorious pact led by the leader of a political party, aimed at embarrassing and tarnishing the reputation of a certain individual.

“The videos which were spread with the intention to provoke people’s anger, was produced by a party, who was paid hundreds of thousands of ringgit,” Abdul Hamid said.

