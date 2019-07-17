Traffic police: More than 280,000 road accidents nationwide in first half 2019

General view of Gombak toll during the Balik Kampung Ops Selamat campaign in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri on June 3,2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The country recorded 281,527 road accidents within the first six months of this year, an increase of 2.5 per cent compared to 274,556 for the same period last year.

Bukit Aman Investigation and Traffic Enforcement director Datuk Azisman Alias said the highest number of road accidents occurred in Selangor with 83,607 cases (29.7 per cent), followed by Johor 41,161 cases (14.6 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur with 36, 288 cases (12.9 per cent).

Selangor and Johor recorded the most fatalities at 482 followed by Perak at 302, he told a press conference in Bukit Aman here yesterday. — Bernama