Police: Medical, forensic reports on rape linked to Perak exco out in two to three weeks

Perak executive councillor Paul Yong speaks to reporters at his office at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh July 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 16 — The results of medical and forensic examinations on an Indonesian maid who has accused Perak state executive councillor Paul Yong of rape will only be known in two weeks at the earliest, the police signalled today.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the investigation papers have been sent to the state public prosecutor for checks and review, but the team is still waiting on those two other reports.

“We still have to follow up with two things, namely the medical reports from the doctor and also the forensic report.

“We still are still waiting for the two reports. It will take about two or three weeks to get the result of the report,” he told reporters at state police headquarters here today of the case that is classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

Tronoh assemblyman Yong is in the spotlight after his 23-year-old Indonesian maid lodged a report on July 8, accusing him of raping her at his house in Meru here.

The police arrested Yong the next day and recorded his statement before releasing him on bail.

Medical examinations were also performed on both Yong and the Indonesian as part of the investigation.

Despite calls from the public pushing for the DAP state lawmaker’s re-arrest, Razaruddin said the police were unlikely to do so for now as they have completed their investigations on the case.

“Our stand is that when we investigate a case that requires us to arrest, we will only do it if the suspect has the tendency to disturb the investigation or the victim or has the possibility to run away.

“If we think there is no other investigation to do, we don’t have to arrest anyone. Also, in law bailable cases should be given bail. So if our investigation is complete, then we will give the bail,” he explained.

The state police chief added that Yong was released on bail as a matter of law and not due to any bias or because of his state executive councillor post.

He also said the Indonesian accuser is now in a “safe house” in Malaysia under the care of the Indonesian embassy.

He added that the Indonesian envoys also gave word that the maid will not return to her home country until Malaysian authorities decides the next course of action.

“Based on our discussion the maid will still be here and will not be sent back to her country until the case ends or if there is actually a case,” Razaruddin said.