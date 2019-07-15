Bill for workers’ housing and amenities passed

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran at the parliament lobby July 15, 2019. — Photo by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The Workers’ Minimum Standard of Housing and Amenities (Amendment) Bill 2019 which aims to expand the minimum standard of housing and provision of basic facilities for workers in all sectors was passed in Parliament today.

Human Resource Minister M. Kula Segaran, when tabling the bill for the second reading, said amendments to the Minimum Workers’ Standard and Housing Facilities

Act 1990 were to ensure workers in all sectors of employment enjoy better housing and accommodation, basic amenities as well as better health and safety standards.

He said the existing law only applied to employers in the plantation and mining sectors that provide housing facilities to their workers.

He said the amendment was also made to fulfill the promises of the Pakatan Harapan government to protect the rights of workers and ensure there were in tandem with international standards.

“The Pakatan Harapan government promises to enhance the standard of workers and ensure workers’ rights in Malaysia are on par with international standards, including conventions outlined by the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO),” he said.

He said this was also to enable Malaysia to enter into free trade agreements and avoid Malaysian companies from being subjected to trade sanctions.

He said the minimum standards that employers are required to comply with included ensuring electrical wiring system complies with safety requirements; separate accommodation for different gender-based workers; fire safety measures are taken and to provide medical aid to employees.

The Parliament session continues tomorrow. — Bernama