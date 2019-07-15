Audit findings: Over 32,000 fraudulent approvals for foreign workers under existing immigration system

The Immigration Department logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 – The 2018 Auditor-General’s report has uncovered fraudulent approvals for foreign workers under the Malaysia Immigration System (MyIMMs).

In the Federal Ministries/Departments section of the Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 1, some 32,424 foreign workers was created and approved to 123 employers, as well as first-time levy payments amounting to RM40.79 million were made in an unorganised and dubious manner.

Of the 32,424 foreign workers, 21,378 had obtained temporary foreign worker permit (PLKS).

The estimated audited first-time levy payment to be collected from the 21,378 foreign workers would amount to RM24.55 million, said the report.

The Immigration Department has said that the companies involved have been blacklisted.

As a remedial action, a new system — the Immigration Integrated System (IIS) — is being implemented, with more elements of security control under development.

Meanwhile, a full report on hacked IDs has been submitted to the director-general of the immigration department on April 25, and meetings with the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation and the Royal Malaysia Police have begun since March 7 to investigate this issue.