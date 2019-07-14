DAP MP wants police probe over sale of dangerous abortion pills by medical professionals

Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto during a press conference at IPD Dang Wangi in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14— A DAP MP lodged a police report here today over the illegal sale of dangerous abortion pills, which she claimed is also being procured and sold by medical experts.

Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto lodged the police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here and also urged the public to help the Health Ministry and the government by reporting those who promote or sell the drug known as mifepristone.

Kasthuri lamented that most of those who purchased the drug, via social media, are school students.

