Uggah: Six new areas in Sarawak declared as rabies infected

Sarawak Veterinary Department officer vaccinating a cat against rabies in Kampung Lebor, Gedong Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, July 13 – Six new areas in Sarawak have been declared as rabies-infected areas, bringing to 63 the total number of areas declared as such since 2017.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Douglas Uggah Embas said among the latest affected areas was a longhouse, Rh. Samueh Adeng in Engkilili, which is outside the 10-kilometre radius of the rabies-infected area.

He said the other five were Kampung Seroban and Kampung Siantan, Jalan Tangga By-Pass in Serian, Kin Chu Shin in Batu Kawa here, Tanjung Durian in Siniawan in Bau and Kesuma Resort in Petra Jaya here.

“The state Veterinary Department laboratory had from July 5 to 12 conducted tests on 14 samples coming from Kuching, Serian, Bintulu, Kapit and Sri Aman Divisions.

“Six samples tested positive for rabies came from the six areas, including the longhouse, and those from Bintulu and Kapit were negative,” Uggah, who is also chairman of the State Disaster Management Committee, said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Uggah called on dog owners to have their dogs vaccinated and assured that so far no dogs which had been given vaccination had died.

He said the Phase 5 Operation covering Sri Aman, Lubok Antu and Betong would be held from July 31 to August 3.

“I appeal to all dog owners in these areas to have their dogs vaccinated. Please cooperate with us and bear in mind that rabies is a life-threatening disease,” he said.

Sarawak has recorded 19 rabies cases, including 18 fatal ones, since the rabies outbreak in the state. — Bernama