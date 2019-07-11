Khazanah, EPF against Maju Holding’s takeover bid of PLUS highways, Guan Eng clarifies

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today denied being the obstacle to Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd’s proposed takeover of PLUS Malaysia Berhad — the country’s largest highway toll concessionaire.

Instead, he said the government’s decision to reject the proposal was based on the views of PLUS' main shareholders Khazanah Nasional Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund.

“We received many proposals from different parties. And when we oppose the decision, it is based on the interest of the main shareholders.

“In this case Khazanah and EPF disagreed,” Lim told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

MORE TO COME