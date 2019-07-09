State health director: Negri Sembilan dengue cases double over same period in 2018

Two areas in Seremban were recorded as active area of the epidemic: Desa Palma Apartment and Oakland Commercial Centre (Jalan 4). — Picture by Farhan Najib

SEREMBAN, July 9 — A total of 1,268 cases of dengue fever recorded in Negri Sembilan as of July 6, compared to 681 cases for the same period last year.

State health director Datuk Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali said it was an increase of 86.2 per cent.

“The number of dengue cases recorded in Negri Sembilan from June 30 to July 6 alone was at 40 cases,” he said in a statement to Bernama here.

He said the Seremban district recorded the highest number of cases at 1,028, followed by Tampin (67 cases), Port Dickson (53 cases), Jempol (49 cases), Jelebu (26 cases) and Rembau (23 cases) and Kuala Pilah with 22 cases.

“There were seven deaths or 0.55 per cent due to dengue fever reported in Negri Sembilan until last Saturday (July 6) compared to only two cases or 0.26 per cent reported for the same period last year.

Two areas in Seremban were recorded as active area of the epidemic, namely, Desa Palma Apartment and Oakland Commercial Centre (Jalan 4) while the epidemic in other areas were recorded as under control.

He said following the high number of cumulative cases, preventive and control activities were intensified at this time.

“We are conducting the search and destruction activities of Aedes breeding grounds, larviciding (destroying larvae), fogging, health promotional activities and gotong-royong involving the community,” he said. — Bernama