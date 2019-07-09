Malaysian Indian wedding photography competition sees record entries this year

MIWPV co-founder Kamalesan Kamalakaran (third from right) said judging for the competition will take two weeks. — Picture by Barathan Amuthan

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The 2019 Malaysian Indian Wedding Photographers and Videographers (MIWPV) Convention will crown its champion this year from a record selection of over 1,000 entries.

The MIWPV Convention celebrates the best of Indian wedding photography and videography and is the only competition in the country of its kind.

This year, a total of 200 participants will gather on July 20 at Everly Hotel, Putrajaya to see who will be crowned the champion MIWPV Photographer and Videographer of the year.

“We’re very proud to be in our fifth year running and having more and more people join us including sponsors Athena, Canon Malaysia, Onsmo and Zobha among many others,” said MIWPV co-founder Kamalesan Kamalakaran.

“This year, we’ve invested in a platform for judging and managed to get international judges to help with the selection.

“These judges won’t know who the video or photos belong to as it’ll be anonymous to ensure a fair judgement process. Among the esteemed judges we have are Subra Govind (Singapore), Ajith Prasenan (India), Anthony Barlan (Philippines) and Shana Mahendran (United Kingdom).”

The submission dates were from April 11 to May 21.

MIWPV intends to get all professional Indian wedding photographers and videographers to network and grow their individual brands.

Last year’s champion videographer, Rajendran Sugoomaran said this is the reason why he keeps coming back to compete, after he saw his business grow exponentially following last year’s win.

“If you want to see how well your work measure up to the best in the business, then taking part in competitions like these is where you can do that,” Rajendran told Malay Mail.

“If you’re just taking pictures and don't study the works of others, then you can’t improve,” said Rajendran, who has a photography license from the Master Photography Association of UK, also known as LMPA.

“I always try to do better by looking at good wedding videos on the internet. In my opinion, the key to a good video is being able to capture a strong moment cinematically and amplifying that moment with good editing skills,” added the 35-year-old, who has submitted 23 videos of wedding teasers, pre-wedding clips and highlights for this year's competition.

According to Kamalesan, judging for the competition will take two weeks.

Kamalesan said this was to ensure the judges do not get tired by having to do it all at once.

“We will have local celebrity Shangkharee from Varnam Malaysia to host the convention; Music Kitchen will be in attendance as well,” said MIWPV’s co-founder Vickneswaran.

“Hopefully we can help share insights, experiences and technical know-how to help aspiring photographers and filmmakers.”