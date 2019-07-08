Malaysia to draw up strategies to combat anti-palm oil campaign, says deputy minister

Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin speaks to the media at the Primary Industries and Commodities Ministry in Putrajaya June 13, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LAHAD DATU, July 8 — The government will draw up new strategies and approaches to combat the anti-palm oil campaign by the European Union (EU) which give negative perceptions of the palm oil industry in this country.

Deputy Minister of Primary Industries Datuk Seri Shamsul Inskandar Mohd Akin said the government will review the current situation and implement several measures to fight the anti-palm oil campaign.

He said behind the EU’s campaign was a trade war for products competing with palm oil and to some extent, this campaign will affect the price of Malaysian crude palm oil,”he said after visiting the Gamalux Oil Sdn Bhd factory here today.

Syamsul added that the government, through the Primary Industries Ministry, had also taken steps to stabilise the price of palm oil and expand the market as a way to combat the campaign by the EU.

“The price of palm oil has been affected by the campaign and the government has taken various measures to stabilise the price, including venturing into new markets and strengthening current ones.

“The government is also promoting the Malaysia Sustainable Palm Oil Certification (MSPO) high quality palm oil products which will boost the confidence of consumers and buyers of palm oil,” he said.

Syamsul added that the efforts to combat the anti-palm oil campaign would be on-going and the government hoped for cooperation from all parties in this.

He also urged all parties to give the government the chance to share the benefits of palm oil and for it to answer any questions about the product. — Bernama