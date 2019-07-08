Economic Action Council: Building permit approval cut to 90 days

The ministry which acts as the secretariat to the EAC said the fourth meeting of the council which was chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here discussed proposals to improve the procedures to obtain the building permit to reduce the cost of doing business and further stimulate private investments. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 8 — The Economic Action Council (EAC) today decided to shorten the time taken to obtain a building permit from 390 days to 90 days, according to the Economic Affairs Ministry.

The ministry which acts as the secretariat to the EAC said the fourth meeting of the council which was chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here discussed proposals to improve the procedures to obtain the building permit to reduce the cost of doing business and further stimulate private investments.

“These improvement proposals will be implemented immediately by eliminating unnecessary conditions without having to amend the related existing laws,” it said in a statement.

The ministry said the meeting today also deliberated on immediate measures that could be implemented to drive the country’s tourism industry to spur the domestic economy, create more job opportunities and increase foreign exchange earnings.

Focus were given on efforts to increase tourism products, improve services quality, reinvent marketing concept, strengthen corporate governance and intensify domestic tourism, it said.

The ministry said the Pakatan Harapan government would also prioritise the immediate measures to encourage economic growth, ensure sustainable development and that the nation’s prosperity will be enjoyed by all citizens.

“The government is confident these immediate measures will further stimulate the country’s economic growth, and subsequently improve the well-being of the people towards shared prosperity,” it said. — Bernama