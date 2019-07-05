Hadi blames ‘socialist’ DAP for Putrajaya’s mandatory MPs asset declaration Bill

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang asserted that the asset declaration initiative was derived from communist and socialist philosophies — a system he claimed is practised by the DAP. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, July 5 — The government’s Bill compelling all federal lawmakers at both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara to declare their assets is due to the DAP’s influence, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang claimed today.

The PAS president asserted that the asset declaration initiative was derived from communist and socialist philosophies — a system he claimed is practised by the DAP.

“The socialists supposedly want to limit the wealth, but the fact is that the leaders who are in the socialist country are the riches,” he told the Terengganukita news portal in a video interview aired on his Facebook page.

Hadi then said that while Islam does permit asset declaration, the practice depends on the situation.

“It depends on the situation. If a person has cases or accusations of corruption, money laundering and tax issue, then it is compulsory for the person to declare the assets.

“But if we know that the person doesn’t have any case, then it should not be made compulsory for them,” he said.

The Marang MP insisted that there is currently no law that empowers the Pakatan Harapan government to force the move on lawmakers.

As such, he demanded the government explain in detail their basis for their initiative.

He added that there were many other issues that should be given precedence compared to asset declarations.

“Actually, there are many other issues than the asset declaration, but since Pakatan Harapan failed to fulfil their promised manifesto so they are doing this to cover it,” he said.

Earlier this week, the government tabled a Bill that make it mandatory for MPs on both sides of the political divide, senators, their spouses and children below age 21 to declare their assets, failing which the errant lawmaker will be referred to the parliamentary rights and privileges committee for disciplinary action.