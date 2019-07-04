Sec-gen says Media Prima stake sale part of Umno’s restructuring, asset review

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Umno is restructuring and reviewing its investment portfolios to generate needed funds, secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said, to explain the party’s sale of a partial stake in Media Prime Bhd.

The Keterah MP also said the measures were meant to ensure Umno’s financial viability moving forward, when asked by reporters about its sale of an 11-per cent stake in the media group to Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Shah Syed Nor Albukhary.

“We are in the restructuring process and reviewing our investment portfolios as we need to plan ahead as a political party.

“Much has been done in terms of our investments, but I cannot disclose it as it is confidential,” said the Umno lawmaker when met at the Parliament lobby here today.

