Dr M, Brunei’s Sultan and Jokowi to attend Singapore National Day Parade this year

SINGAPORE, July 3 — The leaders of Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia will attend the Singapore Bicentennial edition of the National Day Parade (NDP) this year, the Singapore Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have accepted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s invitation to attend this year’s parade.

“Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia are close neighbours and friends of Singapore and we have deep historical ties with these countries,” PMO said in a statement today

This marks only the second time since 1969 that foreign leaders will be attending the event here.

The previous occasion was in 2015 — Singapore’s 50th year of independence — when the parade was attended by former Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, former New Zealand prime minister John Key and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, among others. — TODAY