Official: Johor was Malaysia’s biggest recipient of foreign direct investment in 2018

Puah said foreign investors have the utmost confidence in Johor. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 2 — Johor registered RM24 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) last year, a four-fold increase from 2017 that gave the state the honour of being the country’s biggest investment earner, said a state official.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the figure in 2017 was RM5.102 billion.

“This means that Johor is the number one state in Malaysia in bringing in foreign investments.

“This also shows that foreign investors have high confidence in Johor compared to other states,” said Puah when replying to questions by Datuk Md Othman Yusof (BN-Kukup) and Abd Taib Abu Bakar (BN-Machap) at the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar today.

According to Puah (PH-Bukit Batu), Johor is still seen as competitive despite the current volatile global economy.

He said Indonesia, concentrating in the oil-and-gas industry in Pengerang, topped the list with FDI in the state totalling RM8.46 billion last year.

“In addition to Indonesia, the Netherlands ranked second with RM7.57 billion, China (RM2.84 billion) and followed by the United States (RM2.36 billion).

“The petroleum industry, including petrochemicals, has emerged as the top foreign investment in Johor with a value of RM11.834 billion followed by the electricity and electronics industry with RM8.315 billion and the chemical and chemical products industry at RM2.364 billion,” said Puah.

Puah said he expects the country's economy to remain positive this year as the national macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong despite domestic and external challenges.