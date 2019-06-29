Assault incident: Teacher, student agree to make peace

KUANTAN, June 29 — The misunderstanding between a physical education teacher and a Form Four student of a school here, was settled when both parties apologised to one another today.

The peaceful negotiation took place at the Kuantan District Education Office here, witnessed by district education officer Mohd Razali Mustafa and the student’s father.

Mohd Razali said the department had made every effort to resolve the conflict and was thankful that both parties were willing to admit their mistakes, forgive each other and not prolong the matter.

“The case was settled amicably, taking into consideration the student’s future and as educators, we definitely want the student to continue his studies in a positive learning environment without pressure,” he told reporters here today.

At the meeting, the student’s father also expressed his willingness to withdraw a police report which was lodged against the teacher last Wednesday.

Earlier the media reported that a teacher allegedly assaulted a student following an argument over homework which led to an exchange of racial slurs between the duo in the incident last Tuesday.

Yesterday Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali, who confirmed the incident said, police have recorded statements from both parties and was just waiting for the medical report to complete the investigation. — Bernama