Report: Johor Ruler to summon heads of govt agencies over latest Pasir Gudang pollution case

Fire and Rescue Department personnel come to the aid of a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Puteri Resort in Pasir Gudang June 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar is expected to summon the heads of government agencies to the Johor palace over the second pollution incident in Pasir Gudang this year, which he described as “despicable and a total disgrace”, The Star reported today.

The Johor Ruler noted that the latest incident in the same district just three months after the pollution of Sungai Kim Kim showed “the complete flaws and weaknesses, if not incompetence” of state and federal disaster management agencies in managing the crisis.

He also accused politicians from the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition of giving false assurances.

“We were assured that all was all right and we heard the politicians and officials issuing us assurances but barely three months later, the people of Johor are faced with this issue again.

“This is despicable and a total disgrace,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the news report, Sultan Ibrahim was “visibly upset” and found it hard to accept that the two pollution-related incidents could happen in the same place within three months. even though the sources are said to be different.

Nearly 4,000 people were hospitalised for treatment in March by the initial incident of chemical dumping in Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, which resulted in the toxic methane gas spreading through the air.

The second incident reportedly took place June 20 to force the three-day closure of 475 education institutions in Pasir Gudang this week. More than 100 students from over 30 schools have been affected, officials said.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin was reported saying four days ago that the two cases were linked, but Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal on June 24 said the fresh incident involved air pollution from fumes that came from a separate source.

Sultan Ibrahim questioned the conflicting statements.

“We have conflicting statements from a minister who first affirmed that the latest incident was related to the earlier case in Sungai Kim Kim but later denied it,” he was quoted as saying.

“These are very confusing and conflicting statements to me, as they should be speaking authoritatively on such an important matter.”

The sultan has ordered the Johor government to “get rid of or relocate” industries that had negative environment impact on the state and neighbouring Singapore, according to The Star.

“I don’t care about the so-called economic value of these toxic industries as I am only concerned about the health of Johoreans. That is far more important than money.

“I don’t want the politicians, whether state or federal, to tell me about the economic impact. Please stop these,” he was quoted as saying.