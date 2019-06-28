MyHSR Corp appoints consultants for KL-Singapore HSR project

An aerial view of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high speed rail terminus construction site at Jurong East. — TODAY pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyHSR Corp) has proceeded with the Kuala Lumpur — Singapore High Speed Rail (KL-SG HSR) project review exercise and appointed a technical advisory consultant (TAC) and a commercial advisory consultant (CAC) for the project.

In a statement here today, MyHSR Corp said it had appointed a local multi-disciplinary engineering and project management firm, Minconsult Sdn Bhd and Ernst & Young (EY), as the TAC and CAC respectively.

MyHSR Corp and its TAC and CAC will now proceed to review the proposed changes to the KL-SG HSR Project and further identify cost reduction options for the Malaysian government.

The TAC focuses on the engineering aspects of the project by reviewing and validating the proposed infrastructure design changes within Malaysia such as the alignment, stations, and train maintenance facilities.

The CAC focuses on commercial aspects such as developing new business models, identifying funding and financing options, updating the ridership forecast, and updating the economic benefits the project will bring to Malaysia.

MyHSR Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal said the appointments of the TAC and CAC is a major step in the effort to develop an affordable KL-SG HSR.

“The solution will be a holistic one, and respect the needs of the government of Singapore, cognisant of the market expectation of the project sustainability and bankability, and without compromising on service reliability, journey time and safety,” he added. — Bernama