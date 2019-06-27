Hannah: 1 per cent OKU employment for KPI

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh speaks to reporters in Putrajaya June 24, 2019,. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The government plans to adopt 1 per cent of Persons with Disabilities (OKU) employment as part of the Key Performance Indicators for every ministry, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said the 1 per cent OKU employment policy has been established in the past however, the enforcement is weak as no one will be penalised or judged if ministries fail to follow it.

“Now we put the 1 per cent (OKU employment) under the KPI of Secretary-General of every ministry... Which means the Secretary-General now will have to go and make sure that they hire OKUs,” she told reporters after visiting the Open Interview for Persons with Disabilities (OKU) event organised by Aeon Co (M) Bhd, here today.

Yeoh also stated the plus points for hiring OKU including increasing the diversity in the corporation, becoming more inclusive and understanding the group’s needs better.

Meanwhile commenting on the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) and the Malaysian Employers Federation’s (MEF) action for voting against an international treaty to promote a harassment-and-violence free workplace, she said the ministry was currently trying to engage with the Human Resources Ministry.

“We definitely want to create a safe environment for workers. We are looking into a safe environment with no sexual harassment and anti-discrimination environment,” she said. — Bernama