MACC lodges report over fake tweet claiming 1MDB-sponsored Haj pilgrims must pay back money

The fake tweet purportedly by Latheefa Koya claimed those sponsored to perform the Haj pilgrimage by 1MDB from 2011 to 2018 would have to repay the money. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has lodged a police report over a fake tweet purportedly by Latheefa Koya claiming those sponsored to perform the Haj pilgrimage by 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) from 2011 to 2018 would have to repay the money.

The MACC said a police report was lodged over the matter at the Putrajaya police headquarters on June 24.

“MACC viewed the said allegations as serious as it could trigger panic in society.

“MACC would also like to advise the public to not circulate the fake tweet. We also hope the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission would be able to investigate the irresponsible act so that it does not happen again,” it said in a statement here.

The MACC also reiterated that the fake tweet was made viral by irresponsible parties aimed at discrediting the agency and cause anxiety among the public.

Last week, newly-appointed MACC chief Latheefa took to Twitter to upload a screenshot of the picture, which has been circulated on social media platforms.

Latheefa has since dismissed the tweet as fake.

The circulated screenshot claims that action would be taken against those who did not return the money within 30 days.

The alleged fake tweet emerged after the MACC announced it has filed 41 civil forfeiture suits to recover RM270 million belonging to 1MDB that was dispersed from Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s AmBank account.