‘Full version’ sex video, allegedly of PKR men, now on Pornhub

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz is pictured leaving Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur June 15, 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — A full version of the sex video clips purportedly involving PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and the party’s Santubong Youth leader has been uploaded to Canadian pornography website Pornhub.

Another sex clip, said to be of the same men, was also posted to free-share site, YouTube, which has stricter regulations regarding pornographic material and may be taken down soon, if still available.

The links to the videos — three to Pornhub, one to YouTube, and one more to another pornography site Youporn Gay — were shared on a new WhatsApp group.

Several journalists, including from Malay Mail, were added to the group at around 10pm yesterday.

The clip on YouTube titled “No Way” that was uploaded last night appears to be one of the earlier sex videos that has been circulating through WhatsApp over the last few weeks.

The Star reported today that the Pornhub version titled “Scandal Azmin Ali Full” comprises several clips that went viral three weeks ago through WhatsApp.

Malaysian internet censors have blocked Pornhub here, though some local users have found ways to access the site.

Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz claimed to be one of the men in the videos when the first clips emerged on the internet.

He claimed the other man to be Azmin, but the economic affairs minister has denied being involved, saying the sex scandal is a “vicious libel” perpetrated by his enemies within the party bent on destroying his political career.

Haziq was slapped with a show-cause letter from PKR and sacked as senior private secretary to the Primary Industries Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.