Putrajaya launches YouTube ad campaign for preschoolers to report sexual harassment (VIDEO)

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh attend the launch of a sex education awareness campaign for children in Putrajaya June 24, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, June 24 — The Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry has today launched a new video campaign that aims to create awareness among preschoolers on the sexual harassment against children.

The pilot project, which aims to reach 150,000 target audience this year, will be aired on social media platform YouTube as an advertisement.

“Children need to be taught what is ‘safe touch’ and ‘bad touch’ at an early age and the messages sent through these videos are the basics for the children to avoid from becoming victims and help them to identify signs of danger that should be reported.

“Especially taking into account that these sexual predators may be relatives or people that they know, we hope that the children will be aware of the matter early on,” said minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at the launching event, here today.

She said the ministry had come out with five videos, and with the help of Google, will be monitoring the success of the awareness campaign.

Running just over one minute each, the videos among others show different scenarios of how indecent or improper touching may be conducted by either relatives, friends or strangers, and how survivors can turn to adults that they trust and confide in the matter.

The clips also provide the Talian Kasih 15999 and Help Line 999 numbers for the audience’s reference to lodge reports.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the deputy prime minister, said as many young children are now exposed to the use of YouTube, she said the ministry hopes that the message sent through the videos would reach beyond the target group.

However, she said parents should still monitor their children’s screen time, and suggested that there should be no screen time or limited access to the internet for children below the age of two-years-old.

Her deputy minister Hannah Yeoh added that the videos will also be sent to parliamentary constituency and community groups through WhatsApp for the video to be shared to others as well.