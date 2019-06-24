Dr M: Prosper-thy-neighbour policy promotes concept of shared prosperity

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed attends the opening of the Asia Oil and Gas Conference 2019 in Kuala Lumpur June 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Malaysia must recognise the potential of its neighbours to forge strategic alliances on the back of a Prosper-Thy-Neighbour policy that promotes the concept of shared prosperity, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed said today.

The strategic alliances according to him would lead to a new energy future that was sustainable and secure for generations to come.

“The world of today is confronted with increased concerns over the sustainability of global economic growth in the face of rising financial, political, social and environmental challenges.

“As nations progress towards a robust global economy, we see improvements in life expectancy rates, literacy and livelihoods. These can result in predictable consequences,” he said during the opening of Asia Oil and Gas Conference 2019 here today. — Bernama