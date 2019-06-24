Deputy CM: Sabah played host to over one million tourists in first five months 2019

The popular Sapi island is not only popular for snorkelling, sun bathing, watersports and diving, but visitors can also take a zipline from one island to the next. ― Picture courtesy of Sabah Tourism Board

KOTA KINABALU, June 24 — More than one million tourists visited Sabah from January to May this year, with 662,560 of them being local tourists and 371,311 million foreigners who arrived on flights via the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

Sabah’s Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the state government had set a target for four million tourist arrivals this year, compared to 3.8 million last year.

Liew, who is also state tourism, culture and environment minister, said the government believed the target was achievable with the cooperation of all industry players.

“In the tourism industry in Sabah, the support of Matta (Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents) members is very important to the government’s efforts to develop the tourism industry,” she said during her speech at the Matta Sabah Chapter Aidilfitri celebration here last night.

She said the government was also very sensitive to the various issues that need to be addressed, such as congestion problems in nearby islands, hygiene issues, the issue of unregistered tour operators, threats to endangered animal species, and poor customer service. — Bernama