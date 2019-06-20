Ex-SRC International director claims was told to leave Malaysia after GE14

Datuk Suboh Md Yassin arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex June 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — A former SRC International director alleged today that then-CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil had ordered him to leave the country after the 14th general election to avoid investigations, since it involved former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Datuk Suboh Md Yassin, the prosecution’s 42nd witness in Najib’s RM42 million SRC International corruption trial, revealed how he declined to give in to Nik Faisal’s alleged requests to abscond and instead chose to remain in Malaysia after the change in government to assist investigations.

Suboh, during examination in chief by Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusoff at Najib’s trial in the High Court here today, related the contents of his telephone conversation with Nik Faisal, which he said had occurred some time last year.

Ishak: “When was the call (by Nik Faisal) made?”

Suboh: “If I am not mistaken, it was after the general elections”.

Ishak: “And what was your response to him?”

Suboh: “I said to him, ‘You go away, I do not want to be on the run anymore’.”

Earlier, Suboh had testified in court that he was instructed to leave Malaysia in 2015 when he was about to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigations into SRC International.

He testified that he did so out of fear of his family’s safety, as Najib was the prime minister at that time.

Ishak: “Datuk, you said you felt fear as Datuk Seri Najib was still in power, but why were you afraid of the Prime Minister at that time, did he threaten you?”

Suboh: “At that time Nik Faisal, when he contacted me, he told me Datuk Seri Najib was involved in the SRC International case.”

