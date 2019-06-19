UM takes 70th spot, highest-ever position in world university rankings

UM has shown consistent improvement, rising by 97 places in the rankings since 2014. In last year’s rankings, the university was listed at 87th position. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — University of Malaya (UM) has risen by 17 places to take the 70th position in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for 2020, its best showing to date.

In a list that was released today, UM is now among the top 7 per cent of the 1,001 institutions ranked by the QS World University Rankings.

UM vice-chancellor Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim, who expressed his delight at the university’s latest ranking, said: “Our goal is, and has always been, to benchmark UM against other outstanding universities around the world with a view for further improvement in order to help raise the standard of Malaysian higher education.

“This achievement is also in line with our mission to be recognised as the internationally preferred institution of higher learning in teaching and learning, research, publication and innovation.”

He also noted that an increased investment will enable UM to expand international collaborations, enhance strategic research and industry partnerships, and improve graduate employability, all of which are the university’s top priorities.

“UM also has plans to widen its talent pool with excellent local and international staff as well as retain the services of its internationally-recognised retired academics,” the vice-chancellor added.

Abdul Rahim also thanked UM’s chancellor, pro-chancellors, board of directors, students, staff and alumni as well as the Ministry of Education for their support and commitment.

UM has shown consistent improvement, rising by 97 places in the rankings since 2014. In last year’s rankings, the university was listed at 87th position.

The universities were rated in accordance to six components: Academic reputation (40 per cent), employer reputation (10 per cent), faculty-student ratio (20 per cent), citations per faculty (20 per cent), international faculty ratio (5 per cent) and international student ratio (5 per cent).